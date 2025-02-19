Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Zoom (ZM) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Zoom Communications (ZM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.18 billion, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Zoom metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific(APAC)' at $145.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East, and Africa(EMEA)' should come in at $188.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' should arrive at $844.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Enterprise Customers' will reach 196,933. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 220,400 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Customers >$100K TTM Revenue' of 4,089. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,810.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' will reach $2.27 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' to come in at $3.76 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.57 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' stands at $1.48 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year.



