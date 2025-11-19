Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Zoom (ZM) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Zoom Communications (ZM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.21 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Zoom metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific (APAC)' will reach $148.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)' to come in at $194.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to reach $870.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Enterprise Customers' at 185,888 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 192,400 .

Analysts predict that the 'Customers >$100K TTM Revenue' will reach 4,341 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,995 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' should arrive at $2.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' of $3.96 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' will reach $1.51 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.46 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Zoom have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

