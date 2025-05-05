Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Zillow (ZG) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Zillow Group (ZG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $588.55 million, increasing 11.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Zillow metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Residential' at $414.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should come in at $8.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Mortgages' will reach $38.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Rentals' will reach $126.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mobile Applications and Websites - Average Monthly Unique Users' should arrive at 224.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 217 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Mobile Applications and Websites - Visits' will reach 2.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.32 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Zillow have experienced a change of +3.5% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ZG is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

