Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Yum (YUM) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Yum Brands (YUM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Yum metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' reaching $412.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Company sales' will reach $569.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' will reach $811.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Pizza Hut Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' to come in at $89.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change' will likely reach -2.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change' of -0.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change' stands at 2.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - KFC Division' will reach 30,313. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28,282 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division' should arrive at 8,613. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,320.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - Taco Bell Division' should come in at 487. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 473.

Analysts forecast 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - Taco Bell Division' to reach 8,127. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,847 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total restaurants - Pizza Hut Division' at 20,090. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19,242.



Shares of Yum have demonstrated returns of +2.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), YUM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

