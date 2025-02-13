Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Wix.com (WIX) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Wix.com (WIX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, indicating an increase of 32% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $461.34 million, representing an increase of 14.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wix.com metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Business Solutions' will reach $131.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Creative Subscription' will likely reach $329.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Creative Subscriptions ARR' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.19 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Bookings - Business Solutions' will reach $129.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $111.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Bookings - Creative Subscription' should arrive at $336.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $283.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions' to come in at $42.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.95 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions' should come in at $278.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $246.06 million.



Shares of Wix.com have experienced a change of -4.6% in the past month compared to the +3.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WIX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

