Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Wintrust (WTFC) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial (WTFC) will report quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $621.35 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wintrust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 56.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average balance - Total earning assets' will reach $56.94 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $51.01 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 9.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income - FTE' reaching $498.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $464.85 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $124.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $112.48 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $496.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $462.36 million.

Analysts forecast 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to reach $15.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.22 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Wealth management' stands at $36.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking' should come in at $31.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating lease income, net' to come in at $14.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fees from covered call and put options' will likely reach $2.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.22 million.



Over the past month, Wintrust shares have recorded returns of +4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTFC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

