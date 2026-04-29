Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson (WTW) will report quarterly earnings of $3.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.38 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Willis Towers Watson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career' to come in at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other' reaching $30.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +44.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Segment Revenue' will reach $2.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Risk and Broking' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking' stands at $252.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $226.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career' to reach $334.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $311.00 million.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson have demonstrated returns of +0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.