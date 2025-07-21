Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Weyerhaeuser (WY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, indicating a decline of 38.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.88 billion, representing a decline of 3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 26.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Weyerhaeuser metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Wood Products' to reach $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Real Estate & ENR' will reach $143.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Wood Products Segment- Structural Lumber- Third party net sales' stands at $549.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales' will reach $214.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -25.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - West' of $117.54 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $123.15 .

Analysts expect 'Wood Products - Medium Density Fiberboard (square feet 3/4') - Third party sales realizations' to come in at $1152.11 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1186.00 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - North' should arrive at $73.91 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76.55 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - West' will likely reach 1463 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1668 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - South' reaching 4270 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4154 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - North' should come in at 143 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 118 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wood Products - Structural Lumber (board feet) - Third party sales volumes' will reach 1.18 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.19 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wood Products - Engineered Solid Section (cubic feet) - Third party sales volumes' at 5.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.00 million.

Over the past month, Weyerhaeuser shares have recorded returns of -3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WY will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.