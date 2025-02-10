Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Walker & Dunlop (WD) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop (WD) will report quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $316.82 million, exhibiting an increase of 15.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 8.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Walker & Dunlop metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Property sales broker fees' of $20.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Placement fees and other interest income' to come in at $39.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Servicing fees' stands at $83.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.



Shares of Walker & Dunlop have demonstrated returns of +8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

