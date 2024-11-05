Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Victory Capital (VCTR) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $223.18 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Victory Capital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Investment management fees' reaching $175.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees' will reach $47.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Ending Assets Under Management' to reach $172.99 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $153.51 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending assets under management - Solutions' will reach $60.37 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity' will likely reach $13.94 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.60 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity' of $31.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.24 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity' will reach $15.33 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.65 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments' should come in at $3.39 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.22 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term' should arrive at $3.33 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.21 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity' stands at $18.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.81 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Ending assets under management - Fixed Income' to come in at $24.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.79 billion.



Over the past month, shares of Victory Capital have returned +4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, VCTR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

