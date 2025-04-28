Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of VICI Properties (VICI) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $985.56 million, increasing 3.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some VICI Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Golf revenues' should come in at $10.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other income' will likely reach $19.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans' reaching $425.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Income from sales-type leases' will reach $530.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

View all Key Company Metrics for VICI Properties here>>>



VICI Properties shares have witnessed a change of +0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), VICI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

