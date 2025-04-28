Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of VICI Properties (VICI) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $985.56 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific VICI Properties metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Golf revenues' will reach $10.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other income' of $19.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans' will reach $425.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Income from sales-type leases' should come in at $530.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties have experienced a change of +0.7% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), VICI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

