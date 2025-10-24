Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Verizon (VZ) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verizon Communications (VZ) will report quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $34.18 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Verizon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Consumer' will reach $26.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Business- Enterprise and Public Sector' should come in at $3.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- Business- Business Markets and Other' will reach $3.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Consumer- Other' should arrive at $995.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -38.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Broadband' to reach 36.36 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26.00 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Fios Internet' to come in at 49.29 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Business - Fios video connections' reaching 50.13 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 56.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Business - Fios Internet connections' stands at 411.53 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 397.00 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Business - Wireless retail postpaid connections' will likely reach 31.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Consumer - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones' will reach -33.69 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 81.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consumer - Fios Internet connections' at 7.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.09 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer - Fios video connections' of 2.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.74 million.

Shares of Verizon have experienced a change of -11.4% in the past month compared to the +1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VZ is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.