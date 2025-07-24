Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of UnitedHealth (UNH) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to post quarterly earnings of $4.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 28.8%. Revenues are expected to be $111.55 billion, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 6.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some UnitedHealth metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Products' to come in at $13.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Services' to reach $9.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premiums' should arrive at $87.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Investment and other income' stands at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio' will reach 88.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 85.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic - Risk-based' at 8.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.74 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic - Fee-based' reaching 21.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Total Community and Senior' will reach 20.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.52 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicare Advantage' should come in at 8.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.77 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicaid' of 7.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.41 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicare Supplement (Standardized)' will reach 4.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.34 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Medicare Part D stand-alone' will likely reach 2.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.07 million.

