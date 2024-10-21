Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Union Pacific (UNP) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Union Pacific (UNP) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.19 billion, increasing 4.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Union Pacific metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Freight Revenues- Bulk' to reach $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Other revenues' stands at $377.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Freight Revenues- Industrial Products' reaching $2.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Freight Revenues- Premium' should come in at $1.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Ratio' at 60.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average revenue per car - Bulk' will likely reach $3,653.03. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,465 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Carloads - Bulk' will reach 487.43 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 510 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average revenue per car - Industrial Products' to come in at $3,804.31. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,612 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average revenue per car - Premium' will reach $1,729.66. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,769 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue Carloads - Premium' should arrive at 1,064.52 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 973 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average revenue per car' of $2,726.21. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,702 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue Carloads - Total' will reach 2,117.41 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.05 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Union Pacific here>>>



Over the past month, Union Pacific shares have recorded returns of -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UNP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.