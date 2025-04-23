Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of UFP Industries (UFPI) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries (UFPI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 18.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.63 billion, down 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific UFP Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Retail' will likely reach $644.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Construction' stands at $508.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Packaging' to come in at $405.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.



Shares of UFP Industries have demonstrated returns of -3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UFPI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

