Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of TransMedics (TMDX) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that TransMedics (TMDX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 800% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $98.63 million, increasing 88% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TransMedics metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Lung net revenue' should come in at $4.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +54.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Liver net revenue' should arrive at $66.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +104.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Heart net revenue' to reach $23.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +44.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- United States' will reach $88.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +80.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- All other countries' reaching $4.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.2% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for TransMedics here>>>



Shares of TransMedics have demonstrated returns of -6.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TMDX is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.