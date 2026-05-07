Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Townsquare (TSQ) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Townsquare Media (TSQ) to post quarterly loss of -$0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 140%. Revenues are expected to be $97.19 million, down 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Townsquare metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions' will reach $17.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Digital Advertising' at $39.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Broadcast Advertising' stands at $38.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

Townsquare shares have witnessed a change of +8.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TSQ is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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