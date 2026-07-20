Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Texas Instruments (TXN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 35.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.23 billion, increasing 17.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Texas Instruments metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $259.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Embedded Processing' will reach $756.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Analog' reaching $4.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- Analog' of $1.78 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.33 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Embedded Processing' stands at $135.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $85.00 million.

Shares of Texas Instruments have demonstrated returns of -12% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), TXN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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