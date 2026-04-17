Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments (TXN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7%. Revenues are expected to be $4.52 billion, up 11% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Texas Instruments metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $186.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Embedded Processing' should arrive at $667.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Analog' will reach $3.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Analog' to reach $1.40 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.21 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Other' stands at -$4.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $78.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- Embedded Processing' at $95.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Texas Instruments shares have witnessed a change of +18.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TXN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.