Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Teladoc (TDOC) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Teladoc (TDOC) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 36.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $625.02 million, declining 2.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Teladoc metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp' will likely reach $237.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Segment- Integrated Care' should arrive at $388.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services' at $231.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services' will reach $5.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Type- Access fees' of $533.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Type- Other' should come in at $90.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'U.S. Integrated Care Members' will reach 102.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 93.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp' stands at $8.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.22 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Integrated Care' to come in at $59.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $68.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

