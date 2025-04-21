Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of TE Connectivity (TEL) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, TE Connectivity (TEL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.95 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TE Connectivity metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions' should come in at $2.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions' will reach $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +47.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Automotive' of $1.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Sensors' to reach $207.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Medical' will reach $177.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Energy' to come in at $231.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Commercial transportation' reaching $325.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Transportation Solutions' stands at $470.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $486 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Solutions' should arrive at $286.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $173 million.



Over the past month, TE Connectivity shares have recorded returns of -11.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TEL will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

