Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX (SNX) will report quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $14.12 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TD SYNNEX metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Americas' stands at $8.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Europe' of $4.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan' to reach $875.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.



Shares of TD SYNNEX have demonstrated returns of -3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

