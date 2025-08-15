Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Target (TGT) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Target (TGT) will report quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $24.9 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 2.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Target metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenue- Sales- Apparel & accessories' stands at $4.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenue- Sales- Beauty & household essentials' of $3.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -58.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenue- Sales- Food & beverage' will reach $5.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenue- Sales- Other' will reach $42.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total' should come in at 1,987 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,966 .

Analysts expect 'Retail Square Feet - Total' to come in at 250 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 247 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' should arrive at 196 millions of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 194 millions of square feet.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change' will likely reach 6.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft' reaching 49 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft' will reach 147 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 144 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' to reach 1,566 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,549 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft' at 273 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 273 in the same quarter last year.

Target shares have witnessed a change of +0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TGT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.