Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Stryker (SYK) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stryker (SYK) will report quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.29 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Stryker metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology' should arrive at $3.92 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics' to reach $2.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Knees' to come in at $683.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Hips' should come in at $469.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Neuro Cranial' stands at $628.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Trauma and Extremities' will reach $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Instruments' at $812.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Endoscopy' reaching $954.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Medical' will reach $994.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Other' will likely reach $188.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Geography- International' of $1.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Geography- United States' will reach $4.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Stryker shares have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SYK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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