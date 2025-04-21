Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that SS&C Technologies (SSNC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.51 billion, increasing 4.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific SS&C Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services' should arrive at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Software-enabled services' should come in at $1.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- License, maintenance and related' stands at $261.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related' will likely reach $264.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.



Shares of SS&C Technologies have experienced a change of -7.3% in the past month compared to the -5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SSNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

