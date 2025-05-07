Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) will announce quarterly loss of $2.29 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $233.7 million, increasing 130% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Six Flags Entertainment Corporation metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Admissions' should arrive at $114.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +152.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other' reaching $29.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +68.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games' will reach $92.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +137.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Attendance' stands at 2.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.3 million.



Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation have demonstrated returns of +25.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FUN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

