Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Schneider National (SNDR) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schneider National (SNDR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.45 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Schneider National metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Fuel surcharge' will reach $138.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Intermodal' will reach $288.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Logistics' will likely reach $339.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Truckload' should arrive at $637.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Ratio - Consolidated' to reach 95.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 96.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Intermodal - Operating Ratio' stands at 93.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Truckload - Operating Ratio' will reach 94.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Logistics - Operating Ratio' at 97.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 97.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Intermodal - Orders' should come in at 114 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 110 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Dedicated - Average trucks' to come in at 8,350 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,174 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Network - Average trucks' of 3,796 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,745 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Truckload - Average trucks' reaching 12,267 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,919 .

