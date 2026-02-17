Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Savers Value (SVV) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Savers Value Village (SVV) to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 60%. Revenues are expected to be $464.69 million, up 15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Savers Value metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. Retail' will likely reach $258.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other' will reach $34.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Canada Retail' of $161.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Stores - Total' should come in at 376 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 351 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Stores - United States' to reach 186 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 172 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Stores - Canada' should arrive at 172 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 165 .

Analysts expect 'Comparable Store Sales Growth - United States' to come in at 6.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.7%.

Shares of Savers Value have demonstrated returns of +7.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SVV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Savers Value Village, Inc. (SVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

