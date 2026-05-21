Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Salesforce (CRM) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Salesforce (CRM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.12 per share, indicating an increase of 20.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.06 billion, representing an increase of 12.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Salesforce metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Professional services and other' to reach $519.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscription and support' will reach $10.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce Service' to come in at $2.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce Marketing and Agentforce Commerce' at $1.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce 360 Platform, Slack and Other' of $2.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce Integration and Agentforce Analytics' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce Sales' stands at $2.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Current' should come in at $33.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Total' will reach $68.96 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $60.90 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Noncurrent' will likely reach $35.34 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.30 billion.

Shares of Salesforce have experienced a change of -5.1% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CRM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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