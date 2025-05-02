Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation (ROK) will report quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.96 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rockwell Automation metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Intelligent Devices' should arrive at $849.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Lifecycle Services' stands at $573.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Software & Control' will reach $537.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices' reaching $134.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $161 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services' to reach $83.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $96.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Software & Control' should come in at $134.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $146.30 million in the same quarter last year.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)

