Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of RingCentral (RNG) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, RingCentral (RNG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $612.24 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain RingCentral metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscriptions' will reach $588.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should come in at $24.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR)' should arrive at $2.54 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.33 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, RingCentral shares have recorded returns of -0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RNG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

