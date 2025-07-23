Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Revvity (RVTY) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Revvity (RVTY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. Revenues are expected to be $711.27 million, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Revvity metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Life Sciences' should arrive at $342.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Diagnostics' at $365.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic revenue growth - Diagnostics' will likely reach 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Revvity shares have recorded returns of -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RVTY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

