Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands (QSR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.24 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Restaurant Brands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services' will reach $294.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' stands at $720.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- FHS (Firehouse Subs)' of $59.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'System-wide sales- TH' should come in at $1.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'System-wide sales- BK' should arrive at $2.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'System-wide sales- PLK' will reach $1.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - Consolidated - Global' reaching 33,168 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 32,149 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - TH - Global' will likely reach 4,587 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,523 .

Analysts predict that the 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - BK - Global' will reach 7,021 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,062 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - PLK - Global' to come in at 3,585 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,516 .

Analysts forecast 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - FHS - Global' to reach 1,464 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,352 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - INTL - Global' at 16,512 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15,696 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Restaurant Brands shares have recorded returns of +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), QSR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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