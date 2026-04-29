Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of ResMed (RMD) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that ResMed (RMD) will report quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.42 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ResMed metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Global revenue- Total Sleep and Breathing Health' to come in at $1.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Global revenue- Residential Care Software' will reach $171.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global revenue- Total Devices' will reach $729.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Global revenue- Total Masks and other' should come in at $514.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices' will likely reach $452.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks and other' at $370.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total' should arrive at $424.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices' of $278.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks and other' will reach $146.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total' reaching $822.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

ResMed shares have witnessed a change of -3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RMD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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