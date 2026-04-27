Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Reddit Inc. (RDDT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 376.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $614.09 million, increasing 56.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Reddit Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other revenue' to reach $35.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Advertising revenue' will reach $580.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +62%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- United States' should come in at $487.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +55.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International' will reach $128.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +63.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ARPU - Global' will likely reach $4.91 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.63 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - Global' stands at 125.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 108.10 million.

Analysts expect 'DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - International' to come in at 71.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 58.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - U.S.' should arrive at 53.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'ARPU - U.S.' reaching $8.60 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.27 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Logged-in DAUq - International' at 28.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.80 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Logged-in DAUq - Global' of 52.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 48.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Logged-in DAUq - U.S.' will reach 23.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23.00 million.

Reddit Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +27.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RDDT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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