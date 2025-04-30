Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Realty Income Corp. (O) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Realty Income Corp. (O) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.38 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 9.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Realty Income Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)' to come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other' to reach $57.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Rental (excluding reimbursable)' will reach $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Rental (reimbursable)' of $77.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $616.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $581.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, O carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

