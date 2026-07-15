Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of RBB (RBB) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from RBB (RBB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, indicating an increase of 1.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $33.06 million, representing a decline of 7.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some RBB metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 56.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Non Performing Assets' to reach $42.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.99 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $3.97 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.75 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non Performing Loans' will reach $37.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.82 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' should arrive at 18.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total risk-based capital ratio' to come in at 23.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24.0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' should come in at 11.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.0%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total noninterest income' stands at $2.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.48 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income before provision for credit losses' at $30.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.33 million.

Over the past month, RBB shares have recorded returns of +5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RBB will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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