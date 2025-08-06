Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of RadNet (RDNT) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that RadNet (RDNT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $488.57 million, increasing 6.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RadNet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Imaging Center' stands at $467.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service fee' at $459.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Digital Health' will likely reach $19.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +26% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of RadNet have returned +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, RDNT carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

