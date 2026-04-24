Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualcomm (QCOM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.62 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Qualcomm metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- QCT- Handsets' at $6.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- QCT- Automotive' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +37.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- QCT- IoT (internet of things)' to come in at $1.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- QCT' should come in at $9.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- QTL' stands at $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL' to reach $935.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $929.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT' should arrive at $2.42 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.86 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Qualcomm have returned +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. Currently, QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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