Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of PVH (PVH) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that PVH (PVH) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.07 billion, declining 6.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PVH metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger' should arrive at $1.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale' of $68.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -46.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total Calvin Klein' will reach $919.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Royalty revenue' should come in at $76.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Advertising and other revenue' will reach $20.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Net sales' to come in at $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America' at $325.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Calvin Klein North America' reaching $319.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Calvin Klein International' stands at $599.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International' will reach $758.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for PVH here>>>



PVH shares have witnessed a change of +5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PVH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

