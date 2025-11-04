Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of PTC Inc. (PTC) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that PTC Inc. (PTC) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 46.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $743.69 million, increasing 18.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some PTC Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Recurring Revenue' should arrive at $706.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Professional Services' will reach $29.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total Software (License+Support & cloud services)' to come in at $715.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Perpetual License' will reach $8.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'ARR as reported' to reach $2.47 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of PTC Inc. have returned -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, PTC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

