Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) will report quarterly earnings of $4.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The PNC Financial Services Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio' should come in at 60.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.0% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $2.49 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Book value per common share' reaching $140.56 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $127.98 .

Analysts expect 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' to come in at $543.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $503.57 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $2.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.29 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 risk-based ratio' will reach 11.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Leverage Ratio' stands at 9.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) (non-GAAP)' to reach $3.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $2.23 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.98 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Capital markets and advisory' will likely reach $443.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $306.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Card and cash management' of $735.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $692.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Asset management and brokerage' at $414.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $391.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have demonstrated returns of +10.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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