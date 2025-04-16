Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Pentair (PNR) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pentair plc (PNR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $984.61 million, declining 3.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pentair metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Pool' will reach $370.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Flow' reaching $360.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Water Solutions' to reach $252.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment income (loss)- Pool' will reach $119.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $110.80 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment income (loss)- Water Solutions' to come in at $56.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $55.60 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment income (loss)- Flow' will reach $77.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77.30 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pentair here>>>



Shares of Pentair have demonstrated returns of -5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

