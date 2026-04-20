Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment (PENN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 128%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.74 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PENN Entertainment metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- West segment' will reach $136.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interactive segment' should arrive at $351.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- South segment' to reach $283.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Northeast segment' stands at $688.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Midwest segment' will reach $299.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest segment' will reach $117.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.80 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDAR- West segment' at $49.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $45.70 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDAR- South segment' to come in at $97.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $103.30 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Northeast segment' of $196.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $194.20 million.

Shares of PENN Entertainment have experienced a change of +16% in the past month compared to the +6.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PENN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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