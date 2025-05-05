Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pan American Silver (PAAS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1800% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $696.62 million, increasing 15.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Pan American Silver metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production)' stands at 185.63 Koz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 222.9 Koz.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production)' should arrive at 4,877.26 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,009 Koz.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver' will likely reach 1,357.67 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,107 Koz.

Analysts predict that the 'Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver' will reach 888.87 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 882 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver' at 629.11 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 788 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver' should come in at 318.00 Koz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 430 Koz.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold' will reach 10.64 Koz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.9 Koz.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold' will reach 30.43 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33.6 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold' reaching 30.31 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31.3 Koz in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Realized Prices per ounce - Silver' to come in at $32.08. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.61 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Realized Prices per ounce - Gold' to reach $2,786.08. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,078 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cash Costs Per Ounce - Silver Segment' of $15.18. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.67.



Shares of Pan American Silver have experienced a change of +9.5% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PAAS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

