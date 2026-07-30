Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Oneok (OKE) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Oneok Inc. (OKE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share, indicating an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.8 billion, representing an increase of 37% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Oneok metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Raw feed throughput - Natural Gas Liquids' reaching 1,545.93 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,527.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Liquids' will reach $730.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $673.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refined Products & Crude' should arrive at $580.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $557.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Pipelines' will likely reach $273.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $188.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Gathering and Processing' at $548.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $540.00 million.

Shares of Oneok have demonstrated returns of +5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OKE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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