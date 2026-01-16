Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Old Republic (ORI) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Republic International (ORI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.31 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Old Republic metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' should arrive at $1.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Net investment income' will reach $154.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Other income' to come in at $45.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenue- Corporate & Other' of $10.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income' at $17.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment' to reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment' stands at $750.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio' reaching 63.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' should come in at 29.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' will reach 96.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' will reach 95.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.5% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' will likely reach 92.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 91.8% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Old Republic have demonstrated returns of -5.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

