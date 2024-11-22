Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Nutanix (NTNX) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Nutanix (NTNX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $571.72 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nutanix metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Support, entitlements and other services' will reach $291.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $280.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue' should come in at $25.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue' at $540.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, the Middle East and Africa' stands at $141.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S' will likely reach $315.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Other Americas' should arrive at $15.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $98.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Annual Contract Value Billings (ACV Billings)' to come in at $343.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $287.22 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Billings' to reach $634.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $561.13 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' of $2.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.66 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total end customers' reaching 26,829. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24,930.



