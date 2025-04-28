Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 43.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.15 billion, down 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 6.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Norwegian Cruise Line metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Onboard and other' will reach $721.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Passenger ticket' reaching $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Passenger Cruise Days' at 5,798.74 KDays. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,112.37 KDays.

Analysts forecast 'Capacity Days' to reach 5,711.97 KDays. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,841.02 KDays.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Yield' will reach $278.08. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $277.86 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Occupancy percentage' stands at 101.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 104.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges' to come in at $695.55. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $735 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' should come in at $204.87. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $202.30.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' of $301.59. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $299.59.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' should arrive at $991.97. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $983.91 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Passengers carried' will likely reach 690,588. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 736,559 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' will reach $974.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $961.25 million.



Norwegian Cruise Line shares have witnessed a change of -10% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NCLH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

